Littleton Regional Healthcare announced the winners of this year’s Nursing Administration and Dorothy M. Boisvert Nursing Scholarship Awards, presented to deserving clinical staff who are furthering their professional growth through continuing education.
This year’s LRH Nursing Administration scholarships were presented to Tanisha Wilcox, MA, who has completed her pre-requisites and will be attending White Mountain Community College’s Nursing Program this fall and Tricia Koxarakis, RN who is just moments away from obtaining her BSN from Southern New Hampshire University. Tanisha has been with LRH since 2013 and is a valued member of the North Country Women’s Health team and Tricia has been with LRH since 2017 and is a well-respected nurse in LRH’s Obstetrics Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.