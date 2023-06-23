Littleton Regional Healthcare First N.H. Hospital To Introduce Sinus Navigation System

Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick performing balloon sinuplasty utilizing Acclarent®’s groundbreaking sinus navigation technology in an operating room. (Contributed Photo)

LITTLETON, N.H. — Approximately one in eight adults suffer from sinusitis, which can include congestion, facial pressure, pain, distorted or loss of smell, fatigue, and sinus headaches. Prolonged medical management, such as antibiotics or steroids, can become ineffective over time, resulting in the need for surgical intervention.

Balloon sinuplasty is a minimally invasive procedure in which an atraumatic wire is threaded into the natural drainage passageway of the target sinus. Recovery from the procedure is minimal and the outcomes have been proven to be clinically effective since the introduction in 2005. Now, navigated balloon sinuplasty surgery is a treatment option for sinusitis patients. Once confirmation is observed using the navigation system, a small balloon is passed over the wire, inflated to widen the sinus opening, deflated, and then removed from the nasal cavity. The tip of the balloon can also deliver intra-sinus irrigation to clear out mucus and bacteria.

