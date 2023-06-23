Littleton Regional Healthcare First N.H. Hospital To Introduce Sinus Navigation System

LITTLETON, N.H. — Approximately one in eight adults suffer from sinusitis, which can include congestion, facial pressure, pain, distorted or loss of smell, fatigue, and sinus headaches. Prolonged medical management, such as antibiotics or steroids, can become ineffective over time, resulting in the need for surgical intervention.
Balloon sinuplasty is a minimally invasive procedure in which an atraumatic wire is threaded into the natural drainage passageway of the target sinus. Recovery from the procedure is minimal and the outcomes have been proven to be clinically effective since the introduction in 2005. Now, navigated balloon sinuplasty surgery is a treatment option for sinusitis patients. Once confirmation is observed using the navigation system, a small balloon is passed over the wire, inflated to widen the sinus opening, deflated, and then removed from the nasal cavity. The tip of the balloon can also deliver intra-sinus irrigation to clear out mucus and bacteria.
Acclarent®’s TruDi® 3D Sinus Navigation System uses advanced technology and incorporates innovative features, including 3D visualization, real-time feedback, and updates over a patient’s CT imaging. The introduction of this technology enhances the minimally invasive procedures Ear, Nose, and Throat surgeons, like Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick, can offer sinusitis patients.
“Acclarent®’s navigation technology has helped change the traditional treatment algorithm for sinusitis patients. I am excited to offer this state-of-the-art option to my patients,” noted Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Board-Certified ENT and Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon of Littleton Regional Healthcare. “Bringing this groundbreaking technology into the operating room setting is the future of sinus and polyp treatment,” he added.
“Our investment in this technology supports our mission of providing high-quality, accessible care and our position as the regional leader in Ear, Nose, and Throat care,” said Littleton Regional Healthcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nutter. “Continuously exploring innovative approaches to care is fundamental to our operations at LRH and providing contemporary care is what our patients expect and deserve,” he added.
Patients interested in learning more about this treatment option or other services provided by Dr. Fitzpatrick should contact Littleton Regional Healthcare at 603-444-2450 or speak with their primary care provider about a referral.
