Littleton Regional Healthcare Hires OBGYN

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) recently announced the hiring of Eric Siegel, MD, MBA, FACOG to the team of providers at North Country Women’s Health. Dr. Siegel will begin seeing patients in early January of 2023.
Dr. Siegel graduated from Castleton State College in 2001 with his Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He then gained his Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in 2006, and completed his Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology with Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia. Most recently, Dr. Siegel earned his Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
Dr. Siegel comes to LRH with over 10 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology. Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, he has served as a physician in a full-scope OB/GYN practice, managed low- and high-risk pregnancies, owned and operated private practices in a multi-specialty clinic, and worked in an OB/GYN clinic with high volumes related to gynecologic surgeries. Dr. Siegel also served as a medical specialist for the United States Army and as a non-commissioned officer for the U.S. Army Reserve.
“Our region greatly depends on the services provided by North Country Women’s Health and our Sauter Birthing Suite,” noted Robert Nutter, LRH president and CEO. “Dr. Siegel is a valuable addition to our team, and will allow us to continue to meet the obstetric and gynecologic needs of the greater North Country of New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.”
