LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) recently held its 46th Annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet. This year’s theme was “Dawn of a New Era,” and the rooms were adorned with various sun-inspired decorations. The event honored LRH’s many volunteers for their support of the hospital.
The appetizers were donated by 16 hospital employees and physicians. The dinner was prepared by Juergen Spagolla, and the Food and Nutrition Department. Ten hospital employees, including executives, served as waitstaff.
LRH volunteer Laurie Morgan was vital to the success of the banquet, donating many hours prior to the event. Two additional hospital employees assisted with delivering gifts to the volunteers during the evening.
Volunteers were treated to appetizers and a formal dinner. Following dinner, volunteer coordinator Dawn Lambert asked for a moment of silence to remember five deceased members of the Volunteer Program that passed away this last year. This included Faye Jennings, Elizabeth Colligan, Nancy Hartshorn, Georgia Brodeur, and George Kirk. A memorial table was set up in their honor.
Jeff Woodward, chair of the LRH Board of Trustees, offered his gratitude to the volunteers, and president/CEO Robert Nutter read the poem “Dedicated Hearts.”
Volunteers receiving 100-hour pins included Denise Shaffer, Lori Sevinsky, June Davis, and Tina Peabody. Receiving 500-hour pins were Grace Bigelow, Doug Hadfield, and Aden Mitz.
Receiving 1,000 pins were Laurie Buxton and Deb McKenzie. Receiving their 1,500-hour pins were Chick Jordan and Patty Howard. 2,000 hour pins went to Lilo Rheinstein and Brian Bain. 2,500-hour pins went to Donna Wright and Elaine Marshall. 3,000-hour pins went to Mike Miscio and Candace Black.
Pins were awarded for milestone years of volunteering. Five-year pins were awarded to Laurie Buxton, Lena Hemenway, Mike Miscio, Mary Ragusa, and Lilo Rheinstein. Brian Bain, Carole Bogat, Nancy Feenstra, Beryl Klahre, and Aden Mitz received ten-year pins. A 20-year pin was awarded to Sandy Monroe, and a 30-year pin was awarded to Deb Lehmann.
Jeanne Madden and Laurie Morgan joined Lambert in presenting the Julia M. Fogg Founder’s Award in memory of Jewel Fogg, founder of the Volunteer Program at LRH. Madden presents this award in her mother’s honor each year to the individual that best demonstrates care, compassion, leadership, community service, and inspiration. LRH volunteer Lilo Rheinstein was the 2023 recipient of this award.
The final award of the evening was presented by Gene and Caryn Clark in memory of their parents, Peg and Gene Clark, who were longtime volunteers at LRH. This award is presented to a pair of volunteers. This year’s recipients of the Peg and Gene Clark Award was given to Dorothy Herbert and Patty Howard.
For more information about volunteer opportunities at Littleton Regional Healthcare, please contact Dawn Lambert, Volunteer Coordinator, at (603) 444-9331 or dlambert@lrhcares.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.