Littleton Regional Healthcare Purchases Land for Urgent Care Center in Lincoln

Littleton Regional Healthcare closed on the parcel of land in Lincoln, N.H. on August 2nd. This location is the future site for expanded high-quality, low-cost healthcare services that LRH will offer to those in the Lincoln/Woodstock community and surrounding area.
LRH will begin work on the property that will become an urgent care center in partnership with ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care. The new, co-branded urgent care center is expected to open in early 2022. Details for an official groundbreaking ceremony are expected to be released soon.
“This urgent care center is just the beginning of what we will be able to offer for healthcare services to Lincoln and the surrounding areas,” noted Robert Nutter, President and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare. “We are proud to be expanding our partnership with ClearChoiceMD, a physician-founded and physician-led company with patient care as its core mission.”
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care President and CMO Marcus Hampers, MD added, “We are united in our commitment of bringing cost-effective and convenient healthcare to the Linwood area. We are confident that by working together, we can provide the region with the highest level of quality care.”
CCMD has a long history of partnering with community hospitals to bring coordinated care to underserved areas. The joint venture between LRH and CCMD allows greater access to high-quality, affordable medical care options in an area that was once limited. The highly anticipated urgent care center will provide Lincoln/Woodstock residents and visitors to the region with accessible, comprehensive care that is fully supported by the resources and specialties available at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
