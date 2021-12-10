Littleton Regional Healthcare’s North Country Primary Care Welcomes New Advanced Practice Provider

Littleton Regional Healthcare announced that Meg Amadon, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, CWON has joined the team of providers at North Country Primary Care, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s designated Rural Health Clinic.
Meg originally joined LRH in 2000 as a Registered Nurse in the Post Anesthesia Care and Endoscopy Units. In late 2011, Meg transitioned to the Infection Prevention/Wound & Ostomy Care Coordinator at LRH and served in this role until recently joining North Country Primary Care. During her final year and a half as Infection Prevention/Wound & Ostomy Care Coordinator, Meg served LRH and its patients at the forefront of LRH’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic along with other clinical leaders.
Graduating in May of this year, Meg pursued her Family Nurse Practitioner Certification and Master of Science in Nursing from Regis College. Clinical rotations during her education included Pediatrics, Women’s Health, Primary Care, and Hospital Medicine.
Meg’s vast experience allows her to be a strong advocate for her patients, with a focus on patient education, patient safety, and quality of care. She joins the board-certified Family Medicine physicians of North Country Primary Care at LRH, providing wellness exams and management of acute and chronic conditions in patients ages 12 and older.
Robert Nutter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Littleton Regional Healthcare, noted, “Ms. Amadon is an important member of the LRH community and we are thrilled to welcome her into this new role. Her dedication and patient-centered approach to care allow us to continue to provide the highest level of quality care to the communities we serve.”
Meg and other providers of North Country Primary Care are accepting new patients now. To learn more about the services offered or to be established as a new patient, please call North Country Primary Care at (603) 444-7070.
