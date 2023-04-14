Littleton Regional Healthcare Welcomes Director of Perioperative Services
Michael Babcock, BBA, RN

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare recently welcomed Michael Babcock, BBA, RN as director of perioperative services. Babcock will oversee LRH’s surgical services, same-day surgery, endoscopy, and central sterile departments.

He comes to LRH with nearly 30 years of leadership experience in perioperative services in teaching hospitals as well as community and critical-access hospitals. “Michael’s approach as a leader has resulted in great success over the years in restructuring the surgical services of organizations to increase efficiency, enhance collaboration amongst surgical team members, and improve the patient experience, said LRH chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. “His vast experience includes six years as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and an additional 14 years as a Registered Nurse in the U.S. Army Reserves.

