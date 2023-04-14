Littleton Regional Healthcare Welcomes Director of Perioperative Services

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare recently welcomed Michael Babcock, BBA, RN as director of perioperative services. Babcock will oversee LRH’s surgical services, same-day surgery, endoscopy, and central sterile departments.
He comes to LRH with nearly 30 years of leadership experience in perioperative services in teaching hospitals as well as community and critical-access hospitals. “Michael’s approach as a leader has resulted in great success over the years in restructuring the surgical services of organizations to increase efficiency, enhance collaboration amongst surgical team members, and improve the patient experience, said LRH chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. “His vast experience includes six years as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and an additional 14 years as a Registered Nurse in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“He has led operating rooms and surgical services teams throughout the country, including playing an instrumental role in the development of neuroscience trauma and cardiovascular programs, executing quality improvement initiatives, and performing New Hampshire’s first surgical benchmarking study. He has a proven history of producing concrete, qualitative results when it comes to improved patient satisfaction, surgical efficiency, and internal communications amongst a cohesive team.”
In one of his most recent roles, Babcock assisted the organization in the implementation of a new Electronic Health Records (EHR) system, which serves as the foundation of any healthcare setting. In October of 2022, LRH introduced the same EHR, Cerner, and converted away from its previously-used systems.
“Michael’s experience with Cerner further supports his ability to serve LRH and its patients at a high level,” added Superchi. “It is evident that he is forward-thinking as well as a mentor to those who work alongside him. He is a great fit for the culture here at LRH and his expertise will certainly be an asset to us.”
