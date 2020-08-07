Littleton Regional Healthcare Welcomes Dr. Daniel Underbakke

Dr. Daniel Underbakke

Littleton Regional Healthcare announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Underbakke as a General Surgeon of Surgical Associates at LRH.

Dr. Underbakke graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Wisconsin in 2009 followed by his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in 2014. Dr. Underbakke served as a Specialist in the United States Army 1st Battalion 87th Infantry 10th Mountain Division from 2000 to 2004. He served in combat in Afghanistan in Operation Freedom I and IV.

