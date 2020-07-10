Littleton Regional Healthcare Welcomes Peggy Piette, APRN

LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Regional Healthcare recently welcomed Peggy Piette, APRN. Peggy will be working with Dr. Jonathan Lamphier at LRH Gastroenterology.

Peggy joins LRH with a vast background in healthcare, with experience working at hospitals and clinics throughout Northern New Hampshire. Most recently, Peggy served as executive director and a nurse practitioner at White Mountain Travel Health, PLLC. LRH was fortunate enough to employ Peggy early in her healthcare career and is delighted to welcome her back.

