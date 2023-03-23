Littleton Regional Hospital Promotes Superchi

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) announced March 22 the appointment of Koren Superchi, RN, MSN to chief operating officer. In addition to this new role, Superchi will continue to serve as LRH’s chief nursing officer.
Superchi’s career at LRH began in 1996 as a registered nurse in the obstetrics unit. Since then, she served as obstetrics nurse manager, clinical director of inpatient services, and interim chief nursing officer over the years. Most recently, she held the positions of chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at LRH since 2017. “Superchi has showcased her unwavering commitment to LRH, its staff, and the communities it serves in every role she has held,” stated LRH president/CEO Robert Nutter.
In her new, expanded role, Superchi will oversee nursing, patient care services, facility and support services, volunteer services, and human resources at LRH. Her involvement in her professional life is mirrored in her personal life. She is an active North Country community member, serving on various committees and boards, and participating in many local events.
Superchi graduated from Norwich University with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and received her Master of Science in Nursing, with a focus on Leadership and Management, from Walden University. “Koren works to support the mission and vision of LRH every day, is focused on improving the quality of care and patient experience, and makes decisions with compassion and integrity,” Nutter said. “All of these traits position her well for success in her new role.”
