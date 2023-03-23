Littleton Regional Hospital Promotes Superchi
Koren Superchi, COO, CNO

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) announced March 22 the appointment of Koren Superchi, RN, MSN to chief operating officer. In addition to this new role, Superchi will continue to serve as LRH’s chief nursing officer.

Superchi’s career at LRH began in 1996 as a registered nurse in the obstetrics unit. Since then, she served as obstetrics nurse manager, clinical director of inpatient services, and interim chief nursing officer over the years. Most recently, she held the positions of chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at LRH since 2017. “Superchi has showcased her unwavering commitment to LRH, its staff, and the communities it serves in every role she has held,” stated LRH president/CEO Robert Nutter.

