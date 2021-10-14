In September, the Littleton Rotary Club awarded $4,750 in grants to seven non-profit social service agencies that serve citizens and communities in the club’s 11-town service area (Littleton, Lisbon, Lyman, Landaff, Bethlehem, Franconia, Sugar Hill, Easton, Monroe, Carroll and Dalton).
This year’s grant recipients included The Mayhew Program, The Circle Program, Court-Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire, North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, The Bridge Outreach Center, The Grafton County Home Association and ShelterBox USA.
During the past several years, other grant recipients included Youth Movement 360, Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, Boys and Girls Club of the North Country, Burch House, Bancroft House and Copper Cannon Camp.
In addition, in April 2020, the club awarded $5,000 to the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, for the benefit of the Littleton Area Senior Center, to help meet dramatically increased senior nutrition needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 45 years, the club’s contributions program was fueled by the popular and very successful fall LobsterFest event, which often generated in excess of $12,000 each year for distribution to qualifying non-profit agencies.
The LobsterFest was paused after the 2017 event, and the club cobbled together a series of more modest fundraising events.
These efforts were dramatically impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which precluded virtually all “live” events.
To continue to support our local social service agencies, Littleton Rotarians are moving forward aggressively with the second annual “Feed the Need” online auction, to be held in November 2021.
The club’s goal is to solicit, for auction, at least 100 gift cards and gift certificates from local restaurants, brewpubs and food vendors. In addition to the benefit to grant recipients, the auction is hoped to generate additional revenue for the businesses which support the auction.
Businesses will be named in outgoing publicity, and the website of each business, if provided, will be shared on the auction site.
Auction information will also be shared with all of the clubs in Rotary District 7850 (northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and southern Quebec) and all Rotary clubs on the Eventgroove website.
The specific auction dates, website access information and other pertinent auction details will be publicized in the very near future.
Individual donations to this effort are also welcomed and may be mailed to: Littleton Rotary Club, P.O. Box 785, Littleton, NH 03561.
For additional information, contact Kathy Jablonski, Littleton Rotary Club President, at kathyjinsugarhill@gmail.com or (603) 823-7022.
