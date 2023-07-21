Littleton State Rep. To Serve On Landfill Study Committee
State Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, will serve on a state committee to study landfills and the amount of out-of-state waste imported into New Hampshire.

State Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, has been appointed as a member of the newly formed state committee tasked with studying the impact and feasibility of unlimited service area permits for landfills, as well as the amount of out-of-state waste imported into the Granite State.

The bipartisan committee, composed of one senator and three state representatives, is the result of SB 159, which was enacted into law in June.

