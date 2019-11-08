Samantha C.G. Young, a senior accountant with Cohos Advisors, in Lancaster, N.H., was one of 36 leaders to graduate from the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) 2019 AICPA Leadership Academy.
Young has worked for Cohos Advisors CPAs, formerly Crane & Bell, PLLC, for the last 9 years, earning her CPA designation in 2014. She works primarily with individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations, offering tax preparation, consulting and attestion engagements. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s in Mathematics and Economics, and Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s in Accounting and Finance, and is currently working on the AICPA Non-for-Profit Certification. Young is the daughter of Gordon and Nancy Gray, of Groveton, and resides in Groveton with her husband, Keith, and their three children.
“Samantha has shown tremendous value as a leader to her clients as well as colleagues here at Cohos Advisors. We are lucky to have her on our team and proud of her accomplishment of completing the AICPA Leadership Academy,” said Michelle McVetty, Partner of Cohos Advisors and 2016 Leadership Academy Alumni.
The AICPA Leadership Academy uses interactive workshops to give participants access to advanced leadership training, networking activities and presentations from some of the profession’s top thought leaders. The four-day event was held in Durham, North Carolina.
“The Leadership Academy was a great experience,” said Samantha. “It has provided me with knowledge and tools to help me progress not only in my profession and leadership, but to support and assist my firm as we evolve through the ever-changing world that is our profession.”
The 2019 Leadership Academy attendees were recommended by their employers, state CPA societies or both. Candidates submitted resumes and a statement explaining how participating in the Leadership Academy would impact them personally and professionally. They also wrote an essay on the topic, “The future will bring significant changes to the accounting profession. What do leaders have to get right, in order to successfully lead?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.