Local Agency Promotes Foster-Hebert To Director

LITTLETON, N.H. — North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency (NCHHHA) recently announced the promotion of Jessica Foster-Hebert to Director of Clinical Services. In her new role, she will provide oversight and leadership to the home health, palliative, hospice, and long-term care business units.
Foster-Hebert brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. Her comprehensive knowledge spans various clinical specialties, “and her commitment to patient-centered care and her extensive leadership experience make her an invaluable asset to the NCHHHA team,” stated president/CEO Tiffany Haynes. “Her dedication, expertise, and passion for delivering exceptional patient care make her the perfect fit for this position. We have complete confidence in Jessica’s ability to lead our clinical services and our business units.”
In her previous role, Foster-Hebert provided daily clinical and operational oversight for the home health and long-term care units. She managed all clinical staff in case management, utilization review, and quality and financial outcomes. Her primary focus in her new role will be on increasing communication and improving transitions of care among referral sources.
“NCHHHA congratulates Jessica Foster-Hebert on her well-deserved promotion and looks forward to her continued contributions to the organization’s mission of providing compassionate and high-quality healthcare services to the community,” Haynes stated.
