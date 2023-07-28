Local Agency Promotes Foster-Hebert To Director

Jessica Foster-Hebert

LITTLETON, N.H. — North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency (NCHHHA) recently announced the promotion of Jessica Foster-Hebert to Director of Clinical Services. In her new role, she will provide oversight and leadership to the home health, palliative, hospice, and long-term care business units.

Foster-Hebert brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. Her comprehensive knowledge spans various clinical specialties, “and her commitment to patient-centered care and her extensive leadership experience make her an invaluable asset to the NCHHHA team,” stated president/CEO Tiffany Haynes. “Her dedication, expertise, and passion for delivering exceptional patient care make her the perfect fit for this position. We have complete confidence in Jessica’s ability to lead our clinical services and our business units.”

