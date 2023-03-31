Local Agency Wins Volunteerism Award

Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
ST. JOHNSBURY — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have awarded Barrett Insurance Agency a 2023 Make More Happen Award for its volunteerism with Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, Inc. (NEKCAN), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing grants to those fighting cancer while raising awareness and supporting for cancer research in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, which can be doubled to $10,000 by community supporters voting online.
Starting Saturday, April 1, the Barrett Insurance Agency and NEKCAN Agent Giving story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/barrett-insurance-agency where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.
All donation proceeds will be used to provide direct monetary support to individuals being treated for cancer in the Northeast Kingdom (Caledonia, Orleans, and Essex in Northern Vermont counties). This includes paying for gas for patients to drive to and from treatment, purchasing heating oil for their tanks to keep warm in the winter, covering the cost of groceries and so much more.
“As this organization is so close to our hearts, we’re hoping to make a real difference in the lives of our community members who are the most in need,” said Michael Barrett, Barrett Insurance Agency co-principal and co-founder and president of NEKCAN. “We are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for providing much-needed funds to continue our impactful work and thrilled at the opportunity to double the donation just by calling on the community to show their support.”
Barrett has been involved with supporting those fighting cancer following his mother’s battle with Ovarian cancer in 2007. He is joined by his stepbrother Garth Leach, another founding member and current vice president of NEKCAN, whose father also passed away from cancer. Through NEKCAN, they hold fundraising events to directly support other local individuals battling cancer. Starting with a zoom meeting that turned into countless dedicated hours and various hosted events to spread awareness, NEKCAN raised over $50,000 in its first year in 2021.
“Barrett Insurance Agency is a shining example of our independent agents’ endless dedication to their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising and overall awareness efforts,” said Deborah Bissell, Safeco Insurance Northeast senior region territory manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to spread the word about their good deeds and we hope it inspires others in New England to get involved.”
