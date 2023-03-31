Local Agency Wins Volunteerism Award

NEKCAN board members include, front from left, Garth Leach, Paula Ward, Melyssa Whitcomb and Lorilee Drown. Back from left, Mike Barrett, Colin Fucci, Dan Copp, Jan Oliver. (Contributed photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have awarded Barrett Insurance Agency a 2023 Make More Happen Award for its volunteerism with Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, Inc. (NEKCAN), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing grants to those fighting cancer while raising awareness and supporting for cancer research in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, which can be doubled to $10,000 by community supporters voting online.

Starting Saturday, April 1, the Barrett Insurance Agency and NEKCAN Agent Giving story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/barrett-insurance-agency where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000.

