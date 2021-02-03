Local Attorney Starts New Firm

Allan J. Sullivan, principal in the Manchester, Vt.-based law firm Sullivan PLLC, and Janssen Willhoit, founder of Willhoit Criminal Defense, announced Feb. 2 the merger of their practices to operate under the name Sullivan Willhoit PLLC.
Sullivan, 64, is the spouse of Vt. State Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan of Dorset. He served from 2015-17 as General Counsel at Vermont’s Agency of Human Services, after 30 years in the practice of law. Willhoit, 42, before returning full-time to private practice in 2018, served two terms in the Vermont General Assembly representing St. Johnsbury. His prior firm focused on legal services in Windham and Caledonia counties. In 2018, Willhoit was also a Republican nominee for Vermont Attorney General.
“Janssen and I bring different legal experiences to the table. We decided to join forces based in part on the friendship we formed while Janssen was serving in the legislature,” Sullivan said. “The real driver, though, was that, after we compared notes this past year about our respective practices, we realized that this merger would allow us to better serve our respective clients around the state, and to take advantage of the unique expertise we each have developed over our careers.”
Willhoit noted the shared commitment the two have to public service. “We have both served in leadership positions in government and with not-for-profit organizations, and we each individually have worked in recent years to help our criminal justice system meet the needs of indigent defendants in state and federal court.
“We both realized that, by this merger, we could expand our reach geographically to provide our clients a wider range of legal expertise,” Willhoit said.
