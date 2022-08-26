Four St. Johnsbury attorneys were among 24 recognized from the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC selected by peer review for inclusion in the 2023 ranking of Best Lawyers in America.

Three of the St. J lawyers were recognized as “Lawyer of the Year,” and one was named to the “Ones to Watch” list. Honored from St. Johnsbury were James G. Wheeler, corporate law, real estate law, and trusts and estates; John H. Marshall, energy law and environmental law; and James C. Gallagher, personal injury litigation - defendants.

