Four St. Johnsbury attorneys were among 24 recognized from the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC selected by peer review for inclusion in the 2023 ranking of Best Lawyers in America.
Three of the St. J lawyers were recognized as “Lawyer of the Year,” and one was named to the “Ones to Watch” list. Honored from St. Johnsbury were James G. Wheeler, corporate law, real estate law, and trusts and estates; John H. Marshall, energy law and environmental law; and James C. Gallagher, personal injury litigation - defendants.
Included on the “Ones to Watch” list, in the corporate law category, was Shannon K. Lenzini of the firm’s St. Johnsbury office.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers claims to be the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on exhaustive peer-review evaluations.
