Local Banker Dan Kimbell Wins Prestigious Award

The Vermont Bankers Association (VBA) annually honors a member of the banking industry for their commitment of service through their civic and community engagement.
Jim Kisch, President & CEO of Passumpsic Bank, announced at the VBA’s Annual Conference last weekend, that Daniel Kimbell, EVP/Managing Director of Passumpsic Financial Advisors, was awarded this year’s prestigious Outstanding Community Banker Award for 2021.
“Over his nearly 40-year banking career in Vermont, Daniel has made a significant impact on multiple local and regional communities in which he has lived around the state over that time,” Kisch stated. “His strengths in knowledge, leadership, strategic thinking, governance, developing others, and a willingness to roll up his sleeves no matter the situation are all attributes that he brings to the table everyday, no matter what hat he is wearing.
“Daniel has a genuine interest in bettering the communities in which we all live. As such, he has served and is serving in several key leadership positions in our region,” he added.
Over more than 2 decades, Kimbell’s service includes but is not limited to:
*Vermont Supreme Court - Advisory Committee on the Rules of Probate Procedures: since 2019
*St. Johnsbury Development Fund – since 2009; as SJDF President since 2015
*Vermont Bankers Association – Chairman - Trust Committee: several tours of duty
*Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital – Corporator: 10 years
*Fairbanks Museum – Board of Directors – Chair of Finance Committee: six years
*Instructor – State of Vermont Boater Safety: since 1998
*Town of St. Johnsbury, VT – Selectboard, Planning Board, Recreation Board: since 2001
“Daniel’s many years of dedicated & selfless service to his community exemplifies our banking industry’s timeless and tireless commitment to serving and enriching the communities across this great state of ours,” Kisch stated. “What sets Daniel apart from other active members in the community is the sheer length and breadth of his service to the community.”
