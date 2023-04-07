Local Building Company Wins Awards
Bob Tortorice, owner of Building Alternatives, Inc. in Franconia, which won awards Jan. 24 in Concord, N.H. (Courtesy photo)

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Building Alternatives, Inc. has been honored with a Gold Cornerstone Award from the New Hampshire Home Builders Association in the “Best Green Design” category for a custom-designed, energy-efficient two-story lakeside home in Center Conway.

Building Alternatives owner Bob Tortorice of Franconia also won the Net Zero challenge from NHSaves as the energy consultant and energy rater on a new home built in Meredith.

