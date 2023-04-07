Local Building Company Wins Awards

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Building Alternatives, Inc. has been honored with a Gold Cornerstone Award from the New Hampshire Home Builders Association in the “Best Green Design” category for a custom-designed, energy-efficient two-story lakeside home in Center Conway.
Building Alternatives owner Bob Tortorice of Franconia also won the Net Zero challenge from NHSaves as the energy consultant and energy rater on a new home built in Meredith.
The awards ceremony was held on Jan. 24 in Concord. Projects by NHHBA members were anonymously judged by their peers from other homebuilder associations across the country. Awards were presented in 18 categories.
The Cornerstone Awards are presented yearly to recognize excellence in all areas of the building industry, including design, remodeling, new construction, landscaping and special features.
This is not the first time that Building Alternatives, Inc. has been honored for its green construction projects, having won gold numerous times in past years for the company’s construction projects. Tortorice was named Builder of the Year in 2009.
“It is such an honor to be recognized by our peers for our expertise in building a home that exceeds energy efficient standards,” said Tortorice, who has owned Building Alternatives, Inc. with his wife Kathe for 40 years. “We work closely with our clients to design and build homes that are comfortable and attractive, while ticking off all the energy efficiency boxes to earn them a 5 Star Plus rating from the national Energy Star program.”
Tortorice said he was especially pleased to win the Drive to NetZero Building Contest from NHSaves in which he certified the green construction and energy results on the winning home in Meredith which exceeded PassiveHouse standards for the region’s climate.
The Center Conway home which won the award for Best Green Design is a two-story, 3,818-square-foot modular build with vinyl clapboard siding on a concrete form foundation. The home’s geothermal heating and cooling system utilizes the earth’s energy instead of burning fossil fuels, while providing pre-heated water to the electric Renni instant hot water system. “The Renni water heater will save the homeowners thousands of BTUs and dollars each year,” Tortorice noted.
