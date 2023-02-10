Local Business Awarded Community Loan Funds
Geoff Sewake, owner of Whirligig Brewing on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

MONTPELIER — Six NEK businesses and entities were among 23 statewide named on Feb. 8 as recipients of Vermont Community Loan Fund funding. VCLF stated it loaned $3,163,400 in the second half of 2022. The five local business:

Whirligig Brewing, St. Johnsbury: When Geoffrey Sewake’s long-planned opening of his Whirligig Brewing taproom and brewery coincided with the onset of COVID-19, his canned specialty brews saved the day. With his taproom temporarily shuttered due to the pandemic, Sewake made available his canned brews for curbside pick-up, convincing him to expand this aspect of his business. He came to VCLF for Justice Forward Fund financing to help purchase new equipment, barrels, and more. The loan helps preserve three jobs and creates one new one.

