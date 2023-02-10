Local Business Awarded Community Loan Funds

MONTPELIER — Six NEK businesses and entities were among 23 statewide named on Feb. 8 as recipients of Vermont Community Loan Fund funding. VCLF stated it loaned $3,163,400 in the second half of 2022. The five local business:
Whirligig Brewing, St. Johnsbury: When Geoffrey Sewake’s long-planned opening of his Whirligig Brewing taproom and brewery coincided with the onset of COVID-19, his canned specialty brews saved the day. With his taproom temporarily shuttered due to the pandemic, Sewake made available his canned brews for curbside pick-up, convincing him to expand this aspect of his business. He came to VCLF for Justice Forward Fund financing to help purchase new equipment, barrels, and more. The loan helps preserve three jobs and creates one new one.
Rural Edge/St. Johnsbury Accessory Buildings: Longtime VCLF partner RuralEdge came to VCLF for help financing the rehabilitation of two downtown St. Johnsbury residential properties, to be redeveloped for homeless persons transitioning towards permanent housing and independent living. The properties are within walking distance of groceries, healthcare and transportation services. The loan helps create seven affordable homes, and eight jobs.
NEK Grains, Waterford: Owned by Shawn and Sara Gingue, NEK Grains produces wheat, barley, various small grains for wholesale custom order, and milled flour products. They also offer custom seeding of grasses, grains, and cover crops, plus beef and baked goods through two separate family-owned businesses. After borrowing from VCLF in 2021 to purchase grain storage silos and grain cleaning equipment, they scaled up production such that they now have a greater upfront capital need at the beginning of each cropping season. They returned to VCLF for a Food, Farms & Forests Fund loan to access additional working capital. The loan preserves one job.
The Flower Basket, Hardwick: When they found a prime-location, multi-use downtown building that would offer improved access, Flower Basket owners, previous VCLF borrowers, approached the Loan Fund to help finance the building’s purchase. The owners plan to rent out the building’s existing apartments and seven of its eight retail spaces, while The Flower Basket will make its new home in the final shop.
Spot Cash ATM, Lyndonville: Entrepreneur David Bundrage previously used a Justice Forward Fund loan to start up his snow removal business. In 2022, he started a second business, Spot Cash ATM, deploying ATMs in Vermont and New Hampshire retail locations that are cash-only or cash-preferred. He used the loan to purchase and install three cash machines. He’ll continue operating his snow removal business during the winter months. The loan creates one new job.
Montgomery Center for the Arts: MCA hosts art installations, creative workshops, performances, summer camps and more, from its circa-1866 building in the town’s center. With programming halted during the pandemic, the board of directors focused on updates to the building, for which the board was awarded a Preservation Trust of Vermont grant. An assessment determined that without restoration of the historic front-façade stained-glass window, the structure would continue to deteriorate. MCA came to VCLF for a bridge loan to start this work started, to be repaid upon receipt of grant funds.
