ST. JOHNSBURY — The Physically Healthy Collaborative Action Network of NEK Prosper! – Caledonia and southern Essex Accountable Health Community has launched the Walk Your Way to Better Health walking map display project.
NEK Prosper! has partnered with local businesses to encourage community members to explore the walking routes available in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury. With support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and the Town of St. Johnsbury, storefront displays will provide maps of walking routes in the towns of Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury. In most locations, on the outside of the storefront window, printed pocket-sized maps will be available, free of charge. Walking routes are available for all abilities.
Participating businesses include Boxcar & Caboose, Green Mountain Books and Prints, Faith in Action, Rock Steady Boxing NEK Main Street Gym, Northern Physical Therapy and St. Johnsbury Academy. Curbside maps are available at Boxcar & Caboose in St. Johnsbury and Green Mountain Books and Prints and Rock Steady Boxing NEK Main Street Gym in Lyndonville.
Jen Grant, RiseVT Community Health Lead at Northern Counties Health Care and Co-Chair of the Physically Healthy Collaborative Action Network, said, “Over the past 12 months, we have noticed an increase in individuals and families outside walking and looking for local recreational opportunities. As the restrictions tightened this fall, it became important to us to offer the community recreational opportunities that are low-cost, safe and accessible. I am grateful for our local community businesses for their partnership and the energy they have brought to this project in promoting healthy lifestyles in our communities.”
There are many benefits to walking regularly, some of which include: stronger bones and improved balance; improved management of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, joint and muscle pain, and diabetes; reduced risk of heart disease; and increased cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness. In addition to the physical benefits, walking regularly can help to increase your energy, stamina and improve your mood. And best of all, it’s a low-cost way to improve your health.
“At Northern Physical Therapy we are always encouraging our community to get outside and enjoy the fresh air,” said NPT Clinic Director, Jesse Dimick. “Every summer we organize a walking/running group in Lyndonville by our clinic. We have always wanted to find ways to spread our love for the outdoors and having the walking maps available at our clinic shows a world of possibilities. Now more than ever we need a safe way to get out of our houses and clear our minds. Walking is one of the many ways to accomplish this.”
Kim Crady-Smith of Green Mountain Books and Prints stated, “At Green Mountain Books and Prints we often have people stopping by while on their walks or looking for places to walk in Lyndonville. It is wonderful to have this resource to share, especially during this time of COVID, when walking is often how we are able to be together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.