The Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce has delivered over $3000 of Personal Protective Equipment to member organizations during the past week. Hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfectant, and gloves were distributed to a dozen for-profit and non-profit Chamber members who requested assistance.

A partnership of White Mountain region Chambers of Commerce and affiliated organizations have worked together collectively to spend funds allocated through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery designed to assist regional Chambers of Commerce in efforts to support local businesses during the pandemic.

