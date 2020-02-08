Local Company Helps Create Museum Logo

Advanced Graphic Design in Littleton created a new logo for the historical museum.

The Littleton Area Historical Society announced the adoption of a new logo created by Advanced Graphic Design of Littleton to represent the Historical Museum.

Gail Kimball, owner of Advanced Graphic Design, spent a number of hours in the museum and said she was struck by the beauty and historical significance of one of the Museum’s prized artifacts. The logo will feature the refurbished Pung sleigh which was built in Littleton in 1919 by the Ranlett and Harris Carriage Company. The sleigh is a classic example of small New England box-bodied or “Pung” sleigh.

