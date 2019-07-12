The Snelling Center for Government announced that Kara Lufkin of Maidstone and Mark Tucker of Danville have been accepted into the Vermont School Leadership Project’s Class of 2020.
Lufkin is currently the director of Student Support Services at St. Johnsbury School District in St. Johnsbury. Tucker is currently the Superintendent of Washington Northeast Supervisory Union in Plainfield.
Beginning with a kickoff meeting in May, they joined other educators from across the state in a program that offers intensive professional development for superintendents, principals, curriculum and special education directors, as well as other education professionals who have proven leadership abilities and aspire to leadership roles. The Class of 2020 will meet for seven overnight sessions totaling 18 seminar days between July 2019 and November 2020.
Through theoretical discussions, experiential activities and personal reflection, associates will consider and apply concepts related to leadership, education systems, organizational change and community. During their second year of the program, associates will apply and integrate new information through a transformation initiative conducted within their schools. The Class of 2020 is the 14th class since the Vermont Leadership School Project was founded in 1995. Upon completion of the program, Lufkin and Tucker will join more than 250 graduates.
To learn more about the Vermont School Leadership Project and other Snelling Center programs, visit www.snellingcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.