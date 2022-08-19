Local Farms Among Five To Win Dairy Grant Awards

Two local entities were among five to recently win Dairy Product Packaging Innovation Grants.
Agri-Mark, Inc./Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Waitsfield, will receive $323,875 to collaborate with a packaging manufacturer to produce a study on a shelf-life and feasibility that compares sustainable cheese packaging options.
Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro, will receive $127,442 to work with the University of Vermont to assess sustainable packaging options and their effects on sensory qualities and shelf-life. They will also work with a contractor to conduct market research to understand consumer preferences for branding sustainable packaging.
The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced the grants. “As consumer demand grows for sustainable packaging solutions, the NE-DBIC has prioritized investments in projects that will reduce the use of virgin plastics and the environmental impacts of dairy product and supply chain packaging,” said communications director Scott Waterman.
Grants were also awarded to, Big Picture Farm, Townsend; Stonyfield Farm, Inc, Londonderry, N.H.; and Vermont Creamery, LLC, Websterville.
The research and findings of these grants will be shared by all recipients to bolster the knowledge and accessibility of new sustainable packaging solutions for the dairy industry, especially for small and medium-sized processors.
“I am so proud of the incredible work done by the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, which has supported dairy resilience and modernization since I worked to establish regional centers across the country in the 2018 Farm Bill. Project awardees like these underscore that the future of dairy is right here in Vermont and this region,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts commented: “These investments in dairy packaging look to the future. Farmers and those making dairy products are always thinking about what’s next. These dollars will help the environment while making these businesses more affordable and sustainable. We look forward to seeing the new packaging come to life.”
