LITTLETON, N.H. — Every week, local florist Dawn Berg receives a shipment of boxes from her distributor containing the blossoms she will use to create the artistic bouquets and flower arrangements at her shop, Cherry Blossom Floral Design in Littleton.
This spring she toured the Netherlands, where most of her blooms are sourced, visiting auction houses, a distribution warehouse, the magnificent flower fields at Keukenhof and flower markets.
“It was inspiring,” she says of her trip. “I learned a lot about the import and export business. I saw how the flowers were grown and learned how the orders come in and how they make their way to their final destination.”
The tour was arranged by Ilja Chapman, who was born and raised in the Netherlands. For several years, Chapman was innkeeper, with her husband Brad, at Adair Country Inn in Bethlehem, before the couple moved to Florida.
Chapman has a personal connection to the Dutch floral trade as her dad worked at one of the auction houses, as she did herself for a short time. She remembers that while she was growing up her father often took the family on spring tours of the Keukenhof gardens, famous for their tulip displays. She still delights in visiting the tulip fields each spring and has amassed a collection of over 700 tulip photos “Keukenhof is amazing,” she says, “plus it was interesting for me to see how the auction house processes had changed and progressed since I worked there many years ago.”
One of the highlights of the week-long tour was visiting the Royal FloraHolland Aalsmeer auction house, the largest floral exchange in the world. At Aalsmeer, growers sell their blooms to companies who then ship them to distributors who supply flowers all over the world. Flowers from more than 50 countries are bought and sold here on a daily basis before making their way to a person’s home via florists like Berg, supermarkets and other retail outlets.
During the visit to the Netherlands, the women spent two days in Amsterdam where they strolled through the floating flower markets which take up two or three city blocks. “It was an incredible sight,” says Dawn.
“My visit to the Netherlands has left me feeling that I have a better understanding of the process that begins with the grower and ends with the flowers I’ve ordered being delivered to my shop,” Dawn says. “I also feel I have a better connection with my counterparts in the Netherlands. If I have a spectacular event coming up where I need specific flowers or plants it’s nice to have that resource to call on.”
Paying It Forward: Berg and Chapman will share their photos and talk about the experiences during their trip at an informal gathering Saturday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Cherry Blossom Floral Design, 240 Union Street, Littleton. The gathering will include information about two tulip tours to the Netherlands in spring 2024 that are being organized by Voyage Blue Travel. A portion of the tour fee will benefit WREN (Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network) in Bethlehem. Berg and Chapman have served as WREN board members in the past.
“This is a way to give back to WREN,” Chapman says. “They are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and I wanted to do something that will help the organization grow and thrive well into the future.”
Anyone who would like to attend is asked to call Chapman at (305) 998-8348, or email travel@voyageblue.com.
