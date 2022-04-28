The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets recently announced $300,000 in sub-awards to five regional nonprofit food hubs as part of a 2021 Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) award.
NBRC is a Federal-State partnership to advance economic development and infrastructure in economically distressed counties across Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. In Vermont, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) serves as the State-side of this partnership, identifying those opportunities for NBRC investment that will strengthen the local economy and quality of life for all Vermonters.
This investment will support Vermont food hubs with critical infrastructure needs, allowing them to support more farm and food businesses, expand their workforce, and advance ongoing efforts to access larger markets. These awards recognize the need for more local food collection and distribution experienced by Vermont food hub organizations and the supply chain disruption impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A food hub is a business that offers local supply chain support to collect, distribute and market local food products from various farms and producers. They may sell local produce, meat, dairy, value-added products, or baked goods to wholesale, retail, or institutional markets, and ensure the buyer knows where each product came from through source identification. Many of Vermont’s food hubs also provide farm-to-school program support, consumer education, transparent pricing, and high-quality customer support.
Locally, the Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick will use $71,823 to support the outfit of their 3,000-square-foot space at the Yellow Barn project, doubling their local product storage capacity. This will support expanded frozen inventory for their Just Cut program, serving institutional markets, and better position Farm Connex to distribute to Boston, New York City, and other regional markets in partnership with Vermont Way Foods.
Other awards went to ACORN in Middlebury ($60,618); Vermont Farmer’s Food Center in Rutland ($37,348); and the Intervale Center in Burlington ($34,447).
A priority focus of this NBRC award is to expand Vermont producers’ access to out-of-state metropolitan markets and support opportunities for farm and food producers of many sizes to access new markets in cities like Albany, Boston and New York City.
