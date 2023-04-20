Local Insurance Agency Awards NEKCAN $10,000

Accepting the $10,000 donation are, front from left, Deborah Bissell, Safeco Insurance Senior Territory Manager; Melyssa Whitcomb, NEKCAN Team Member; Jenn Barrett, Barrett Insurance Owner and Agent, and Mike Barrett, Barrett Insurance Owner and Agent. Back left to right, Weeza Sanderson, NEKCAN Team Member; Paula Ward, NEKCAN Team Member; Tammi Kerr Davis, NEKCAN Team Member; Garth Leach, NEKCAN Vice President, and Colin Fucci, NEKCAN Secretary.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Barrett Insurance Agency recently made a $10,000 donation to Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, Inc. (NEKCAN), a local organization dedicated to providing grants to those fighting cancer.
The $10,000 award will help NEKCAN provide direct monetary support to individuals being treated for cancer in the Northeast Kingdom (Caledonia, Orleans, and Essex counties). This includes paying for gas for patients to drive to and from treatment, purchasing heating oil for their tanks to keep warm in the winter, covering the cost of groceries and more.
Michael Barrett, Barrett Insurance Agency co-principal, co-founder, and president of NEKCAN, originally received a $5,000 donation for NEKCAN thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® through their 2023 Make More Happen™ Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the Make More Happen microsite, www.agentgiving.com/barrett-insurance-agency, where Barrett Insurance Agency raised an additional $5,000 through a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for NEKCAN.
Throughout 2023, Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.
