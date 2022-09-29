Local Law Firm Announces Promotion

Jim Haug

Attorney James R. Haug, Jr. has been named director of the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC. He was elected at the firm’s April 22, 2022 director’s meeting. The firm has a St. Johnsbury office at 90 Prospect St.

“Jim is an exceptional attorney and is deeply committed to the success of our clients,” said managing partner Peter B. Kunin. “We are thrilled that he is now a director in the firm.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.