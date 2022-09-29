Local Law Firm Announces Promotion

Attorney James R. Haug, Jr. has been named director of the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC. He was elected at the firm’s April 22, 2022 director’s meeting. The firm has a St. Johnsbury office at 90 Prospect St.
“Jim is an exceptional attorney and is deeply committed to the success of our clients,” said managing partner Peter B. Kunin. “We are thrilled that he is now a director in the firm.”
Jim Haug joined DRM in 2011, bringing 20 years of experience representing a lawyer’s professional liability re-insurer as Claims Counsel. He has dedicated his career to managing lawyers’ malpractice claims and the efficient defense of major claims and litigation. In addition to a lawyer’s professional liability insurance practice, Haug serves as general counsel to the firm, advising DRM on risk management and professional ethics issues.
From offices located in Vermont and New Hampshire, Downs Rachlin Martin attorneys represent regional, national and international entrepreneurs, investors and a wide variety of businesses.
