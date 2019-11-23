Local People Honored At Annual Farm Bureau Meeting

Local people were honored at the 104th annual meeting of the Vermont Farm Bureau (VFB) on Nov.1-2 in Middlebury.
The event included awards to Vermont’s top farmers; panel discussions by top agricultural experts on the future of farming and land management, and a review of the top issues facing Vermont’s farming community in the coming year. Vermont Farm Bureau, based in Richmond, is the state’s largest non-profit trade association of 2,500-plus agricultural producers in all 14 Vermont counties.
Two awards presented at the event went to people in Orleans County.
• The 2019 President’s Award was presented to Vt. Sen. Robert Starr of North Troy for his support and commitment to agriculture at the Statehouse. He has represented the Essex-Orleans District in the Vermont House from 1979 to 2004 and the Vermont Senate from 2005 to the present. The award will be presented to him at the VFB’s Legislative Day in January 2020 by Jackie Folsom, VFB’s legislative director.
• The 2019 Wallace Award, honoring distinguished lifetime service to agriculture, was presented to Jacques and Pauline Couture of Couture’s Sugar House in Orleans County. The award, established in 1975, is named for former VFB President Keith Wallace. The Westfield couple started their dairy herd at Missisquoi Valley Farm in 1970 and built their first sugar house a year later. After raising their six children on the farm, they continue to operate a diverse farm with a success dairy, maple sugar house, and bed and breakfast for more than 50 years.
Secretary of Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets Anson Tebbetts, offered attendees an update on hemp, dairy, and water quality issues. The Agency, along with its partners, has several projects underway aimed at improving the dairy economy. The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) was recently awarded one of three national USDA Dairy Innovation grants. These important dollars will help to further develop Vermont’s dairy economy, offering farmers support for developing new products, new markets, and new practices.
Mary White, chair of the VFB Dairy Committee, moderated a panel discussion on issues facing the dairy industry. Panelists were Diane Bothfeld (dairy specialist from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture), Jen Lambert (organic farm owner from Corinth), Jane Clifford (farm owner from Starksboro and member of the Vermont Milk Commission), and Stephanie Walsh (Director of Industry and Community Affairs for Dairy Farmers of America).
Former Vt. Gov. James Douglas and lifetime VFB member was the keynote speaker at the Saturday evening dinner.
