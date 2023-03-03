Local Resident Is Vermont BC/BS Director Of Pharmacy

BERLIN — Nancy Hogue of Danville brings 30 years of expertise to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont as the director of pharmacy.
Hogue has a lifetime of experience from every level of pharmacy practice. She comes to Blue Cross VT from Vermont’s Medicaid program, where she was director of pharmacy services for 12 years. She also worked for two prescription benefit management companies, and managed the pharmacy departments at several Florida hospitals.
“My top priority is ensuring that our members have access to the critical medicines they need to control chronic conditions and improve their quality of life, while navigating the complex world of pharmaceutical costs that drive drug costs and premiums,” said Hogue.
Hogue has lived in Vermont for more than 25 years, having moved here from Florida to raise a family. In addition to her job in the pharmacy field, she ran a bed and breakfast with her mother for several years, and currently participates in grassland conservation of bobolinks and other bird species on her property in Danville. She is currently pursuing a certificate in plant-based nutrition to better understand how a whole food plant-based diet can help certain chronic conditions.
