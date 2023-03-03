Local Resident Is Vermont BC/BS Director Of Pharmacy

Nancy Hogue, Director of Pharmacy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont

BERLIN — Nancy Hogue of Danville brings 30 years of expertise to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont as the director of pharmacy.

Hogue has a lifetime of experience from every level of pharmacy practice. She comes to Blue Cross VT from Vermont’s Medicaid program, where she was director of pharmacy services for 12 years. She also worked for two prescription benefit management companies, and managed the pharmacy departments at several Florida hospitals.

