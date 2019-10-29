The owner and staff of Pica-pica Filipino Cuisine on Main Street in St. Johnsbury announced they raised $150 for the Pride Center of Vermont (PCVT) through its Salu-Salo (The Gathering) event held in September.
PCVT is a Burlington-based center dedicated to advancing community and the health and safety of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Vermonters.
Pica-pica Filipino Cuisine owner/operater George Sales organizes monthly and bi-monthly events to benefit various organizations, as well as educate Vermonters of an up-and-coming cuisine from Southeast Asia.
For the month of October, in-restaurant promotions are ongoing and raising funds for the Kingdom Animal Shelter in St. Johnsbury. Next month’s Salu-Salo event will be held on Nov. 17 to benefit Umbrella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.