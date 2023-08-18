Gail McVetty, a third-grade teacher at Lancaster Elementary School, and Marc Salmin, an art teacher at White Mountains Regional High School, have been awarded 2023 Louise Tillotson teaching fellowships by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

In its 16th year, the fellowship aims to retain good teachers in North Country public schools and recognize excellence in teaching.

