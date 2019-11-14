PEACHAM — A local website design professional has provided the town with a new website: www.peacham.org.
The select board issued a request for proposals in March. The project was awarded to Terry Miller of tmiller web design, a website design agency located in Peacham. The new website incorporates a responsive design that allows it to be viewed across a number of different devices (desktop, smartphone, and tablet).
“Our primary website audience is the citizenry of Peacham. This group encompasses people with a wide range of technical skills and abilities. We wanted the new site to be a useful tool for citizens who choose to keep in touch with the various activities in the town and those who serve on the numerous committees, boards, and organizations that make our town so unique,” said Beatrice Ring, select board member.
In addition, the goal was to create a website conducive to the many residents of Peacham who live far away during the winter months and those who are interested in learning about Peacham either as a potential new home owner, visitor, or business.
Miller has designed more than 40 websites for businesses specializing in art, music, crafts, agriculture, wellness, retail, lodging, and non-profit.
