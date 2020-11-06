Local Woman Completes CAE Training

Sha'an Mouliert of St. Johnsbury will led a racial justice training workshop on July 11, 2018 at Catamount Arts. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

HARDWICK — Sha’an Mouliert of St. Johnsbury recently completed a training session with staff and board of the Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE). In this case, completion of the training session is really a beginning for the small nonprofit on a path to new ways of learning and operating systems with racial literacy and cultural humility.

“Working with Sha’an was a powerful experience, her approach to the training was fantastic and everyone learned a great deal,” said CAE Executive Director Jon Ramsay.

