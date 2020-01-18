Join the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC) for hands-on training that demystifies and simplifies the process for bidding on state jobs. A workshop will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 36 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury.

“This workshop is designed to explain and simplify the bidding process and prepare you to submit a compliant proposal in response to State contract opportunities,” said Bonnie Sanders, VT PTAC procurement specialist and former state contracting specialist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.