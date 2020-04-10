Local Yoga Therapist Renews Certification To Continue In Specialized Field Of Pain Reduction

Restorative Health Therapies, recently announced that founder, Meggen Wright, successfully renewed her certification as one of only 25 registered and certified Yoga therapists in the state of New Hampshire through the International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT).

Restorative Health Therapies, LLC, focuses its business on supporting aging community members who must deal with a wide range of health concerns and challenges.

