LISBON, N.H. — The State of Vermont’s Working Lands Enterprise Initiative awarded DCI, Inc. a $75,000 grant as part of their supply chain business impact grant program. The grant supports Vermont companies who are contributing to the state’s forest products industry and positively impacting the supply chain.

DCI operates one of Vermont’s only FSC-certified sawmills and will use the funds to expand the mill to house a new state-of-the-art high efficiency resaw to increase overall yield and diversify its products.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.