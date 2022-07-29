Three Northeast Kingdom residents graduated on June 4 from Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
Nicholas Anzione and Rebecca McGregor of St. Johnsbury, and Leah Rexford of South Wheelock celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends at graduation at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.
Anzalone is VP of Engineering at The Achievement Network. McGregor is a dance teacher at Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, and Rexford is nurse manager of the Operating Room/PACU at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
The three NEK residents joined 20 other leaders from around the state for a series of eight overnight sessions designed to foster meaningful relationships and explore some of the most important issues facing Vermont. With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy, innovation, and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters, the program challenged and supported participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.
The Class of 2022 is the 27th graduating class and Anzalone, McGregor and Rexford now join a professional network of over 1000 Vermont Leadership Network alumni. To learn more about the Vermont Leadership Institute and the Snelling Center, visit snellingcenter.org or call 802-859-3090.
