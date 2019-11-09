LRH Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

Littleton Regional Healthcare announced the appointment of Jeffrey C. Hebert, Chief Financial Officer.
Hebert comes to LRH with more than 15 years in healthcare finance. Most recently Hebert served as Chief Financial Officer at Gifford Health Care in Randolph. He began his tenure at Gifford Health Care as Decision Report Manager and later moved up to Controller. He has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2012. Prior to this, Hebert served as Senior Reimbursement Analyst at Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington and Financial Manager at Central Vermont Medical Center in Barre.
Hebert completed his Bachelor of Science degree majoring in statistics and mathematics at the University of Vermont in Burlington. He completed his Master of Science in Administration majoring in administration and management at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.
When Hebert is not working, he and his family enjoy outdoor activities. He is a snowboarder and back-country split-boarder. During the warmer months, he enjoys mountain biking.
“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Hebert as our new Chief Financial Officer and member of the senior management team at LRH. As LRH positions itself as the leading healthcare facility in Northern New Hampshire and plans for continued growth to serve our patients, Jeff brings high level financial leadership and knowledge needed to accomplish our strategic goals,” stated Robert Nutter, President at LRH.
