LRH Appoints Infection Prevention/Vascular Access Coordinator

LITTLETON, NH — Kim Marsocci, RN, recently accepted the position of Infection Prevention and Vascular Access coordinator at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Marsocci began her nursing career at LRH in 2003, then pursued her associate’s degree in science and nursing, graduating in 2010 as a registered nurse. Since 2010, she has served the patients of LRH’s Intensive Care Unit and Medical Surgical Unit. She has also been a clinical supervisor in recent years.
In her new role, Marsocci is looking forward to providing further infection control and prevention education, noting that the pandemic has reminded her how important the role of infection prevention is. As the Infection Prevention and Vascular Access coordinator at LRH, she plays a critical role in LRH’s response to COVID-19.
Working closely with other clinical leaders at LRH, Marsocci helps coordinate LRH’s testing and vaccination efforts, as well as responds to questions or concerns related to COVID-19. “Since stepping into her new position, Kim has been heavily involved in administering annual influenza and providing COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses during staff clinics,” stated Koren Superchi, RN, MSN, vice president of patient care services & chief nursing officer. “She also supports the LRH COVID-19 Hotline, a free resource LRH has provided since the outbreak of COVID-19.
“Kim is an extraordinary nurse, putting patient care above all else. She has a great relationship with her clinical and non-clinical colleagues,” Superchi added. “Infection prevention is an important part of what we do at LRH and Kim is already proving her dedication to enhanced education and access to resources for our staff. I am confident that she will do an exceptional job as she serves LRH and our patients in this new capacity.”
