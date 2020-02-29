LRH Appoints New Emergency Medical Services Coordinator

LITTLETON, NH — Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced the appointment of Edward Daniels, NRP as its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) coordinator. Daniels brings a long and diverse background in emergency medical services to this position.
Daniels began his career in EMS with the Twin Mountain Fire/Rescue Department as a NREMT-Basic. He advanced to the NREMT-Intermediate level and then graduated from the Elliot Hospital Paramedic Program. He worked for the Town of Carroll, Twin Mountain Fire/Rescue as the first full-time firefighter/EMT. He served as the deputy fire chief and EMS Head of Unit. Daniels worked per-diem as part of the LRH hospital based paramedic intercept program. He currently works as a full-time firefighter/paramedic for the town of Londonderry, N.H. Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.