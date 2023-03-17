LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare is celebrating Certified Nurses Day March 19 by honoring the 29 nurses on its staff with supplementary national certifications. They are:
Nicole Crowell, Emma Guay, Sonya Morse, Mary Ellen Fairfield, Patricia Ward-Roberts, Kaitlyn Erd Elk, Karen Wetherbee, Jordan Muldoon, Krista Ash, Pamela Bullock, Megan Trenholme, Amanda Pontti, Debbie Poncelet, Lucy Gordon, Michael Stone, Corinna Holden, Rae Frazer, Meg Amadon, Jaclyn Osanitsch, Angela Delaney, Lorelee Wetherbee, Jill Gregoire, Adrienne Campbell, Vicki Hebert, Linda Barton, Madeline Regan, Leslie Grima, Sherly Loveland, and Kimberly Force.
“Receiving certification in various aspects of nursing demonstrates a nurse’s commitment to the profession and their own specialty,” state Koren Superchi, RN, MSN, LRH’s chief nursing officer and VP of patient care services. “We are fortunate to have many nurses who have invested their time and resources to pursue additional training, supporting their ability to provide quality, patient-centered care.” Through tuition reimbursement and scholarship programs, LRH supports its nursing staff in ongoing education and training as well as national certification.
