LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare is celebrating Certified Nurses Day March 19 by honoring the 29 nurses on its staff with supplementary national certifications. They are:

Nicole Crowell, Emma Guay, Sonya Morse, Mary Ellen Fairfield, Patricia Ward-Roberts, Kaitlyn Erd Elk, Karen Wetherbee, Jordan Muldoon, Krista Ash, Pamela Bullock, Megan Trenholme, Amanda Pontti, Debbie Poncelet, Lucy Gordon, Michael Stone, Corinna Holden, Rae Frazer, Meg Amadon, Jaclyn Osanitsch, Angela Delaney, Lorelee Wetherbee, Jill Gregoire, Adrienne Campbell, Vicki Hebert, Linda Barton, Madeline Regan, Leslie Grima, Sherly Loveland, and Kimberly Force.

