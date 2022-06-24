LRH Completes Compensation Project

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) has announced the completion of its comprehensive Compensation Project which reviewed compensation for all positions at LRH in comparison to relevant, regional compensation data.
The project aligns with its compensation philosophy, which was developed in 2019, and provides a well-defined structure that can consistently be compared against the market as well as be uniformly applied to both existing LRH employees and new employees joining its team.
LRH’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Management’s recommendation of proceeding with this major investment earlier this year. LRH worked with an independent, third-party compensation consultant to complete a market analysis and developed a strategy for its compensation program.
“Compensation is a very complex discipline,” president/CEO Robert Nutter stated. “This detailed analysis began in April and continued through early June. All pay grades for all positions for LRH’s 500+ workforce members underwent review, resulting in substantial revisions to rates of pay throughout the organization and impacting the largest sectors at LRH such as nursing staff and frontline service workers.” The process took into consideration experience, competencies, and performance contributions with the objectives of external competitiveness, internal fairness, and transparency.
The new wage structure increases LRH’s starting rate of pay to $17.50 per hour, which serves as the foundation for newly-set salary grades. These changes were applied across all of LRH.
“This overhaul of our compensation program supports LRH’s position as the market leader in compensation and benefits in the North Country,” Nutter said. “It’s an investment in our greatest asset – our people. I am honored to work alongside these extraordinary individuals at LRH.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.