LRH Earns CNOR Designation For 5th Year

From left, Sharon Larson, RN, CGRN, CNOR; Chris Morancie, RN, MSN, CNOR; Heidi Chauvin, RN, CNOR; Michael Stone, RN, CNOR; Lorelee Wetherbee, RN, CNOR; and Katherine LeHoskey, RN, BSN, CNOR, Director of Perioperative Services at LRH. Missing from photo, Sonya Morse, ARNP, RNFA, CNOR. (Courtesy photo)

Littleton Regional Healthcare’s team of perioperative registered nurses recently earned the Certified Nurse Operating Room (CNOR) Strong designation for 2021. It’s the fifth year LRH has received this designation.

The CNOR Strong designation demonstrates Littleton Regional Healthcare’s continued dedication to perioperative excellence, through the achievement of a high percentage of certified perioperative nurses, said LRH Marketing & Community Relations Director Gail Clark.

