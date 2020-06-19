LRH Hires Debra Towle For Doorway Program

Debra Towle

Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced the addition of Debra Towle, MS, LADC to The Doorway at LRH.

Towle graduated from Lyndon State College with her Bachelor of Arts in Communication. She then earned her Master of Science in Community Counseling from Springfield College in 2010. Most recently, Debra worked for Baart Behavioral Health, serving in numerous roles within the organization.

