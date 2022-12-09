LRH Hires Diabetes Educator
Emily DuPont

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) recently hired diabetes nurse educator, Emily DuPont, BSN, RN.

DuPont most recently was the diabetes nurse educator at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in its Outpatient Endocrinology Clinic. The Diabetes Self-Management Education program at LRH is accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists. The main goal of the program is to provide support to people with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes to decrease their risk of complications and improve their overall quality of life.

