LRH Hires Diabetes Educator

DuPont most recently was the diabetes nurse educator at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in its Outpatient Endocrinology Clinic. The Diabetes Self-Management Education program at LRH is accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists. The main goal of the program is to provide support to people with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes to decrease their risk of complications and improve their overall quality of life.
Statistics show fewer than 60% of people with diabetes have had any formal diabetes education. Research shows people who have received diabetes education are more likely to use primary care and preventative services, take medications as prescribed, manage their blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and have reduced healthcare costs overall. Diabetes self-management training is a benefit often covered by Medicare as well as most health insurance plans when provided by a diabetes educator within an accredited and recognized program, such as LRH’s.
DuPont looks forward to growing the Diabetes Self-Management Education program at LRH by incorporating the latest diabetes technology and resources for her patients, coupled with evidence-based approaches. Her educational philosophy encompasses a collaborative approach to working with patients to develop realistic and beneficial plans to ensure they can achieve their healthcare goals.
“Emily’s eagerness to utilize modern approaches to diabetes education is beneficial to LRH and the patients we serve,” said Koren Superchi, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. “Whether patients are recently diagnosed with diabetes or have been managing their condition for many years, Emily will be a great asset to their care and a huge help to patients actively managing their diabetes.”
