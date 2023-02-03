LRH Hires Dr. Lauren Del Prato

LITTLETON, N.H. — Dr. Lauren Del Prato has joined Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) and is caring for patients of its Pain Management Center.
Del Prato is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation with a sub-specialty board certification in pain medicine. She comes to LRH from Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Del Prato cares for patients experiencing sub-acute and chronic pain, and works collaboratively with patients and their medical team to develop and implement a treatment plan. Pain is often treated through a multidisciplinary approach in which Dr. Del Prato works closely with her colleagues to ensure her patients receive the most effective care. The common conditions Dr. Del Prato sees patients for include arthritis, neck pain, back pain, neuropathy, and radiculopathy.
For her residency, Dr. Del Prato was accepted into SUNY Upstate Medical University’s ACGME Accredited Program in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and her fellowship was with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s ACGME Accredited Program in Pain Medicine.
“Our Pain Program provides important services that patients even well beyond our normal service area depend on,” noted LRH president and CEO Robert Nutter. “We are very fortunate to have Dr. Del Prato, who shares our commitment to delivering only the highest quality of care. Her patient-centered approach to care and diverse background make her an invaluable asset to our team.”
