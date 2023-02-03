LRH Hires Dr. Lauren Del Prato
Dr. Lauren Del Prato, DO.

LITTLETON, N.H. — Dr. Lauren Del Prato has joined Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) and is caring for patients of its Pain Management Center.

Del Prato is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation with a sub-specialty board certification in pain medicine. She comes to LRH from Maine Medical Center.

