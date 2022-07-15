LRH Hires Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Reynolds

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) has hired Dr. Sarah Reynolds at North Country Primary Care – Pediatrics, effective in early August.
In conjunction with the rest of the North Country team, Dr. Reynolds will provide care for newborns through adolescents, including well-child exams, preventative care, behavioral and mental health support, immunizations, management of chronic conditions, and diagnosis and treatment of acute infections, injuries, and diseases.
“Dr. Reynolds’ passion is partnering with patients and families in their health. She enjoys working with children of all ages and at all stages,” said LRH’s Gail Clark. “Dr. Reynolds has a special interest in working with children with developmental differences and teens with mental health concerns. She looks forward to helping children in the region lead happy, healthy lives.”
A UMass-Amherst grad, Dr. Reynolds graduated in 2019 from West Virginia University School of Medicine. Her post-doctoral training includes completion of the Maine Medical Center Pediatrics Residency program.
Most recently, Dr. Reynolds participated in the PICU transport service for Maine Medical Center, working with a team to stabilize critically-ill children before and during transport to and from Maine Medical Center.
“Dr. Reynolds will be a wonderful addition to pediatrics at LRH,” said president/CEO Robert Nutter. “There is a growing demand for pediatric care in our area, and she will enable high-quality care to our youngest patient population while meeting the healthcare needs of the region we serve.”
Outside of work, she enjoys outdoor adventuring, crafting, and culinary endeavors. She is also passionate about volunteering and advocacy work.
