Caryn and Gene Clark present the Gene & Peg Clark award to Doug and Nancy Hadfield. The Gene and Peg Clark award is given annually to a deserving couple who demonstrate the same traits that volunteers Gene and Peg Clark did for so many years. (Courtesy photo)
Mike Miscio is pictured beside Jeanne Madden, daughter of Jewel Fogg who founded the LRH Volunteer Program 45 years ago. Miscio was presented this award for his countless volunteer hours. (Courtesy photo)
LITTLETON, N.H. — Its many volunteers were recently honored at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s 45th Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner. This year’s theme for the dinner was “You’re an important piece of the puzzle.”
President and CEO Robert Nutter announced that the 70 volunteers provided more than 9,000 hours of service in the past year, mentioning how much they bring “life” to LRH and how empty it felt without their presence during the peak COVID outbreak.
Volunteers receiving their 100-hour pins included Pam Abernathy and Mary Ragusa. 500-hour pins were awarded to Deb McKenzie, Mary Ragusa, Barbie Beck-Wilczek, Nancy Hadfield, Beverly Bettencourt, Lena Hemenway, Pauline German and Bill Cole.
Receiving a 1,000-pin was Brian Bain. 1,500-hour pins were awarded to Sandra Blodgett, Lorraine Fougere, Susan Kraabel, Judi Lavin, Tom Marshall, Lilo Rheinstein, and Toni Thomas.
Receiving their 2,000-hour pins were George Kirk and Mike Miscio. Deb Lehmann and Mike Miscio received 2,500-hour pins, and Laurie Morgan received her 3,000-hour pin.
Receiving their five-year pin was Lynda McNamara and Robert Schrader. Receiving 10-year pins were Lorraine Fougere, Toni Thomas, Grace Bigelow, George Kirk and Anna Rioux. 15-year recipients were Laurie Morgan, Kathy Somerville and Maggie Starr. Receiving her 20-year pin, Nancy MacNeil; 25-year pin, Deb Lehmann.
The next group of volunteers receiving awards was for those who volunteered the most hours in the past year: Mike Miscio, Lilo Rheinstein, William Cole, Pauline German, Lena Hemenway, Beverly Bettencourt, Doug Hadfield, Deb McKenzie, Judi Lavin and Laurie Morgan.
Two major awards are given out annually.
Gene and Caryn Clark presented the Peg & Gene Clark award in memory of their parents, who were longtime volunteers at LRH. This year’s recipients were Doug and Nancy Hadfield of Littleton.
Jeanne Madden, daughter of the late Jewel Fogg who founded the LRH Volunteer Program 45 years ago, awarded the Jewel Fogg Award to Mike Miscio. “Jewel Fogg had a vision of how a volunteer program at Littleton Regional Healthcare would benefit patients, visitors, and the community. Today, 45 years later LRH remembers Jewel Fogg with this prestigious award.
